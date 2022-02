Kacey Musgraves has always been an LGBTQ+ ally and she’s making sure all her fans feel like her current “Star-Crossed” tour is a safe space to have fun. “I just feel like one thing that I’ve been really happy about is that people feel like they’re invited to a party that they may not have felt invited to before,” she shared on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly.” And while she says she’s happy to see country music “widening in a lot of different ways,” she knows there’s still a “long way to go.”

