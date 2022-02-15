Houston Texans NFL Draft Preview: What Fans Need To Know

HOUSTON -- It's never too early to be thinking ahead. Although the 2021 NFL season is over, the 2022 offseason is just beginning.

What does this mean for the Houston Texans entering a new era under Lovie Smith? Simple, it's a fresh start. Several free agents will be retained while the team is hopeful to add a few extra names in the offseason.

Of course, more people care about the upcoming draft and how it will pertain to Houston. Currently, owning the No. 3 pick, where will Houston go from here? More specifically, where else are the Texans selecting, and what are the top needs?

Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' draft entering the offseason.

OFFSEASON NOTES AND STAFF

Head coach: Lovie Smith

General manager: Nick Caserio

Offensive coordinator: Pep Hamilton

2021 Record: 4-13

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1: No. 3

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 68, No. 80 (VIA NO)

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: None

Round 6: TBD, TBD (VIA NYJ), TBD (VIA GB)

Round 7: TBD (VIA DAL)

DRAFT NEEDS

Defensive End - The Texans found a pass rusher on the rise in Jonathan Greenard, who recorded eight sacks in 2021. No other player recorded more than three on the year and Houston finished with 32 sacks total, the fifth-fewest in the league. The Texans also must upgrade their run support upfront, which finished ranked 31st last year.

Cornerback - Even if Houston were to re-sign Desmond King, the cornerback position is in need of work. The Texans finished 23rd in pass defense and allowed an average of 242 yards per game while also allowing 27 touchdowns in coverage. If anything, the team needs competition on the boundary despite a top 10 finish in takeaways.

Safety - Houston is expected to inquire about the status of Justin Reid, but expectations are that he'll play elsewhere in 2022. The team is also expected to move on from Eric Murray, who is entering a contract season and has been paid his full guaranteed money from his three-year contract. Both positions are up for grabs.

Tight End - More teams are running 12-men personnel on early downs. Houston last season recorded the most 13-men personnel sets, working with three tight ends instead of two. Rookie standout Brevin Jordan should have a starting role next season, but the other tight end position could use an upgrade.

Slot Wide Receiver - Five different receivers took reps inside last fall, with 37-year-old Danny Amendola being the most consistent. Houston needs a shifty playmaker that can be effective on third downs and a security blanket across the middle of the field for Davis Mills on short to intermediate passes.

Offensive Tackle - Even if the Texans elect to hold off trading Laremy Tunsil, they need to consider all options. Tytus Howard could remain inside at offensive guard if Hamilton believes he's a better fit. Charlie Heck and Marcus Cannon are no longer stable options to trust after the team allowed 44 sacks with both Mills and Tyrod Taylor taking snaps.

Running Back - This needs no explanation. One runner tallied over 400 yards rushing and the team averaged 3.2 yards per attempt. Drafting one runner might not even be enough for Houston if they fail to address the need in free agency.

FIRST-ROUND TARGETS

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon - The 6-5 defender might be the best pass rusher in the class. Despite his numbers during his final season at Oregon, Thibodeaux has the size, speed, and agility teams are looking for coming off the edge to attack quarterbacks.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan - The 6-6 pass-rushing sensation led the Big Ten with 14 sacks and 73 pressures on his way to being a Heisman finalist. A quicker and more agile version of J.J. Watt, Hutchinson provides all the tools to be a double-digit sack machine at the next level.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame - A do-it-all playmakers, let Hamilton line up on defense wherever he sees fit. The coverage speed of a cornerback with the hit factor of a linebacker, the former Notre Dame star with a difference-maker on defense, and an ideal replacement for Reid.

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama - One of the most complete tackle prospects in recent memory, Neal can play on either side of the line and thrives as a run blocker. Even if Tunsil remains on staff, putting him at right tackle might be an upgrade long-term.

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue - Better known for his ability in run support, Karlaftis has the tools to be a dangerous pass rusher. He recorded 54 pressures and 10 tackles for losses for the Boilermakers. There's a bit of Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson to his game.

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati - Gardner should be in play if Houston were to trade back. The 6-3 cornerback mirrors his competition and is physical when asked to play the run. He also never allowed a touchdown in coverage during his three seasons with the Bearcats.