‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto Brings Kids on Stage at Comedy Show

Two months after he announced he was leaving Impractical Jokers to focus on his family, Joe Gatto is keeping his promise. The 45-year-old comedian recently brought his two children on stage with him to close out a stand-up show. His estranged wife Bessy caught the cute moment on camera.

Joe Gatto brought his kids on stage following a stand-up show earlier this month in New York. Remington, 5, and Milana, 7, were waiting in the wings for him when he grabbed them by the hand and walked them to center stage. Remington, like his dad, has a natural affinity for the spotlight. His sister had to pull him away from the applause.

Bessy posted the video a day after Impractical Jokers announced how it would proceed without Gatto.

Joe Gatto announced in December that he and Bessy had decided to “amicably” split following nine years of marriage. Because of that, Joe said he would have to walk away from the show he founded with his three friends a decade earlier.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate,” Bessy wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per PEOPLE. “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

Outside of stand-up, Joe Gatto is working on a podcast with fellow comic Steve Byrne called “Two Cool Moms” that they hope to debut later this month.

‘Impractical Jokers’ Announce Big Change Follow Gatto’s Departure

The new era of Impractical Jokers begins on April 2, and hosts Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano have big plans for the series going forward.

The show will replace Gatto with a new celebrity guest star each week. The first will be Adult Swim star and stand-up comedian Eric Andre, Deadline reported. Andre also recently made a guest appearance in the new Jackass Forever.

That season premiere will be simulcast on TBS, TNT, and truTV following the NCAA Men’s Final Four game. This will give fans a first look at the “new chapter” of the show without Gatto.

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the hosts said in a joint statement in December. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family.”