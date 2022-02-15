ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft Order: Will Texans Keep No. 3 Pick Of 2022 Draft?

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 2 days ago

HOUSTON — For the first time since 2019 — and the second since 2017 — the Houston Texans will be active during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The Texans currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, but there is a chance general manager Nick Caserio could use the coveted selection to stockpile additional future draft assets.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign that ended with the Los Angeles Rams securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, the 2022 draft order is set for all 32 teams. But the Texans could impact the draft in a variety of ways should they move on from the No. 3 pick.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JohSd_0eFEBTeo00
© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bClre_0eFEBTeo00

No. 3 Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192g1a_0eFEBTeo00
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to throw downfield during the football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 4 New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW8NX_0eFEBTeo00
© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bciTq_0eFEBTeo00

No. 6 Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38589X_0eFEBTeo00

No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fklbQ_0eFEBTeo00

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBoDX_0eFEBTeo00

No. 9 Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFlJW_0eFEBTeo00

No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ukgzr_0eFEBTeo00
© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwhpI_0eFEBTeo00

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AazjA_0eFEBTeo00

No. 13 Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUVu3_0eFEBTeo00

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLvyP_0eFEBTeo00
David Kohl-USA Today

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

Texans Free Agency: One Ideal Offensive Name Houston Should Add

Houston must be smart with its money this offseason, so here's several names to watch in free agency

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Gift to Alma Mater

Caserio will fund a new leadership position at John Carroll University

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Will The Texans Resolve The Deshaun Watson Saga This Offseason?

After 13 months since requesting a trade, the Houston Texans are hoping to put an end to the Deshaun Watson saga this offseason.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrY80_0eFEBTeo00

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDpJN_0eFEBTeo00

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkBd5_0eFEBTeo00
Sean M. Haffey / Staff

No. 18 New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uK9ik_0eFEBTeo00

No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hhku2_0eFEBTeo00

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k76xJ_0eFEBTeo00

No. 21 New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1f1z_0eFEBTeo00

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Un9Mz_0eFEBTeo00

No. 23 Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuEkq_0eFEBTeo00

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eof1o_0eFEBTeo00
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WK4sH_0eFEBTeo00
Philip G. Pavely-USA Today

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399Tzs_0eFEBTeo00
Carmen Mandato / Stringer

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20E9zi_0eFEBTeo00

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IEX2_0eFEBTeo00

No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYIfM_0eFEBTeo00

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YSsF_0eFEBTeo00

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L5cJ_0eFEBTeo00

No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mo5ow_0eFEBTeo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nv4GI_0eFEBTeo00

TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
