NFL Draft Order: Will Texans Keep No. 3 Pick Of 2022 Draft?

HOUSTON — For the first time since 2019 — and the second since 2017 — the Houston Texans will be active during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The Texans currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, but there is a chance general manager Nick Caserio could use the coveted selection to stockpile additional future draft assets.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign that ended with the Los Angeles Rams securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, the 2022 draft order is set for all 32 teams. But the Texans could impact the draft in a variety of ways should they move on from the No. 3 pick.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Detroit Lions

No. 3 Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to throw downfield during the football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 4 New York Jets

© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 New York Giants

No. 6 Carolina Panthers

No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons

No. 9 Denver Broncos

No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 Washington Commanders

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings

No. 13 Cleveland Browns

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens

David Kohl-USA Today

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

Texans Free Agency: One Ideal Offensive Name Houston Should Add

Houston must be smart with its money this offseason, so here's several names to watch in free agency

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Gift to Alma Mater

Caserio will fund a new leadership position at John Carroll University

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Will The Texans Resolve The Deshaun Watson Saga This Offseason?

After 13 months since requesting a trade, the Houston Texans are hoping to put an end to the Deshaun Watson saga this offseason.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Sean M. Haffey / Staff

No. 18 New Orleans Saints

No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 21 New England Patriots

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders

No. 23 Arizona Cardinals

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

Philip G. Pavely-USA Today

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

Carmen Mandato / Stringer

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)