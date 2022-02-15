ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough Appearing in Upcoming Episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRwUu_0eFEBOUP00

“Yellowstone” fans know all too well that when Neal McDonough steps onto the screen, things are about to get good.

On “Yellowstone,” McDonough starred as the villainous Malcolm Beck during Season 2. Beck and his brother wanted to buy out the Dutton Ranch and take down everyone in their way. Unfortunately, Beck made a mistake when he crossed John Dutton and kidnapped his grandson, Tate. The Duttons quickly hunted down the Beck brothers and shot them.

Now, McDonough will be guest starring on the upcoming episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.” The “Yellowstone” star will play a police sergeant that picks a bone with Owen Strand (Rob Lowe). Tensions rise between the police and firefighters in this newest episode titled “Red vs. Blue.” You can see the promo for the episode in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0ldY0Y9sO0

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 9-1-1: Lone Star 3×07 Promo "Red vs Blue" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0ldY0Y9sO0)

The official synopsis reads, “When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hotshot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift.”

Sounds like McDonough is bound to clash with several “9-1-1: Lone Star” stars. Including Gina Torres, who teased an appearance with the “Yellowstone” star in an interview with TV Insider.

“Oh, I always love running into Neal McDonough,” Torres said. “He’s such a good time. Such a great actor, such a consummate professional. Unfortunately, we never really seem to be on the same side of things. [Laughs] We get to spend some time together.”

What Else Has Neal McDonough Starred in Since ‘Yellowstone?’

Neal McDonough starred in six episodes of “Yellowstone” back in 2019. Since then, he’s been involved in several projects, both for film and television.

On the film side of things, McDonough played a role in the live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” film as well as “The Warrant,” “Monsters of Man,” and “Red Stone.” But television is where he really shined.

Right after “Yellowstone,” McDonough finished out 17 episodes on “Suits,” three episodes on Netflix’s “Altered Carbon,” and 20 episodes on “Project Blue Book.” He also played a previous role for the CW superhero shows “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Flash,” bringing back Damien Darhk from “Arrow.”

And let’s not forget the five episodes he starred in “The 100,” nine episodes he spent in “Van Helsing,” and four episodes in “American Horror Story.” For Marvel, McDonough also reprised his role as Dum Dum Dugan from the “Captain America” movies to star in the animated series “What If…?”

Looks like the “Yellowstone” star has had a full plate since the showrunners killed off Malcolm Beck. And McDonough’s got plenty to keep him occupied in the future with seven projects in the pipeline.

Outsider.com

Video Reportedly Shows Police Horses Trampling Freedom Convoy Protesters in Canada

Authorities in Canada stepped up their efforts to end the protests that have caused gridlock throughout that nation’s capital. Heavily armed riot police arrested more than 150 members of the Freedom Convoy since Friday and towed more than 40 trucks that had blocked roads. Authorities threatened more arrests if the protesters don’t leave, something they are unlikely to do.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
