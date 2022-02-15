ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marine vet gets 210 years prison for drugging, sexually abusing children

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Marine Corps veteran convicted of drugging and sexually abusing multiple girls as young as nine years old was sentenced on Monday to 210 years in prison. 68-year-old retired Marine Cpt. Michael Joseph Pepe was found guilty during an August 2021 trial of traveling to Cambodia and engaging in illegal...

The Independent

Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing will return to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime.Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.But media reports that Baker's family had political connections to Bevin and hosted a fundraiser for the former Republican governor put a spotlight on the case. Federal authorities brought new charges against Baker for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
California State
KTLO

Inmate gets 27 years in prison for drug deal he arranged from cell

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former inmate at an Oklahoma State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to 324 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute phencyclidine (PCP) and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
Oxygen

Elderly Nun Gets A Year In Prison For Embezzling $835K From School To Fund Vegas Jaunts

An elderly nun who pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Catholic school to fund her own gambling trips has been sentenced to a year in federal prison. Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, was sentenced on Monday to 12 months and one day in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II and ordered to pay $825,338 in restitution to the St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.
TORRANCE, CA
chicagocrusader.com

Federal judge rejects plea deal of white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

After hearing an emotional plea from the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a federal judge in Atlanta rejected a plea deal involving three white men who killed the Black man in 2020. Travis McMichael 35, and his father Greg McMichael 65, were among three white men given life sentences in January after they were convicted of first-degree murder for killing Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia suburb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

80-year-old nun accused of stealing $835,000 from Catholic school gets prison, feds say

An 80-year-old nun accused of stealing $835,000 from a California school where she served as principal will spend a year and a day in prison, a federal judge ruled. The nun used her position to divert tuition money from St. James Catholic School in Torrance to pay gambling and other personal expenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a Feb. 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Who Sold Drugs in the Magic Valley Gets 10 Years in Prison

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who lived in Gooding will spend ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs in the Magic Valley. The acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. sentenced Ruben Robles-Ramos, 49, to prison and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release. Once his sentence is complete, Robles-Ramos is likely to be deported to Mexico. According to court documents, an investigation began in 2020 when officers got information Robles-Ramos was distributing methamphetamine in the community. Investigators discovered he and others had been using a storage unit to keep the narcotics. A search warrant was served on the unit and about 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of heroin, and five firearms were found inside. The Idaho State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Twin Falls, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and the Jerome County Prosecutor’s Office were involved with the investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Westport News

Prosecutors: Waterbury man gets 2 years in prison for role in drug ring

WATERBURY — A city man has been sentenced to two years in prison for selling heroin and crack cocaine, federal prosecutors said. Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford sentenced 24-year-old Hector Diaz to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In May 2020, the DEA...
WATERBURY, CT
Herald-Palladium

Worker pleads guilty to abusing inmates at US women's prison

A federal prison employee pleaded guilty Thursday to charges he sexually abused at least two inmates at a women’s prison in California, the first conviction in a wave of arrests at a lockup known to prisoners and workers as “the rape club.”. Ross Klinger, 36, is one of...
DUBLIN, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian teenager gets five years in prison in Minecraft ‘terrorism’ case

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A court in Siberia has sentenced a 16-year-old boy to five years in prison in a high-profile terrorism case prompted by plans he had with two friends to add the building of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) to the popular video game Minecraft to allow players to blow it up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wichita Eagle

Missouri police chief forced mom to give up children, lied about court order, feds say

A former Missouri chief of police accused of forcing a woman to give up custody of her children has pleaded guilty to a civil rights charge. Marc Tragesser, 54, was charged with depriving a mother of her rights, a federal misdemeanor, according to court documents. The incident occurred in November 2018, when Tragesser was the police chief in Marble Hills, about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

