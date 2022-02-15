Marine vet gets 210 years prison for drugging, sexually abusing children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who lived in Gooding will spend ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs in the Magic Valley. The acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. sentenced Ruben Robles-Ramos, 49, to prison and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release. Once his sentence is complete, Robles-Ramos is likely to be deported to Mexico. According to court documents, an investigation began in 2020 when officers got information Robles-Ramos was distributing methamphetamine in the community. Investigators discovered he and others had been using a storage unit to keep the narcotics. A search warrant was served on the unit and about 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of heroin, and five firearms were found inside. The Idaho State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Twin Falls, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and the Jerome County Prosecutor’s Office were involved with the investigation.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO