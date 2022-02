So many of us can live the rest of our lives in blissful satisfaction now that Netflix has released Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars, a spinoff special of the animated series in which little rubbery rabbit-like aliens gibber nonsense-speak and participate in endless cartoon violence. They’re indestructible squeak toys that never shut up and constantly smack each other around. And now they’re going to Mars! That these obnoxious creations deserve the feature-length treatment is dubious at best – but will they inspire a few laughs, or make us wish they were truly being shot into outer space? Let’s find out.

