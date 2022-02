Rensselaer researcher employs textual analysis to create novel dictionary of financial activism. In an era when investors can easily find information online about company performance, are traditional reports created by sell-side analysts still useful? Research from Thomas Shohfi, assistant professor in the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, shows that these reports are a valuable resource for activist hedge fund investors which are some of the most sophisticated investors in the financial industry.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO