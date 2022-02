Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson county resident Mike Dilmore met before the Simpson County Board of Supervisors during their regular scheduled meeting (02/15/2022) to discuss concerns of dog control within the county. Dilmore’s wife Lynn was attached by a pack of six dogs and taken to the ground. Dilmore pleaded with the Board to adopt or pass some type of ordinance against dogs within the county not properly penned or housed. The board agreed to have the attorney investigate what can and can not be done and decide at a future meeting.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO