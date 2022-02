Greenville senior Makenna Philson (second from left) signs her letter of intent to attend Bethany College and compete in both discus and shot put in track and field. Also pictured are her parents, JR (far left) and Melissa (second from right), her brother, Noah (far right), and her track and field coach at Greenville, Megan Yeatts.

GREENVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO