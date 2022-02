New York Fashion Week has officially drawn to a close thus beginning the long wait between first seeing next season’s covetable looks and finally calling them your own. To help pass the time—and give you something to look forward to—W has teamed up with Moda Operandi to bring you the top fall 2022 looks from some of New York’s top designers. Since its launch in 2010, Moda Operandi’s virtual trunk shows have provided shoppers with exclusive access to designers’ collections straight off the runway. Instead of paying the full price upfront, you pay a deposit with the remaining balance due once the item is available and ready to ship directly to your door. Here, Team W shares their selects of what to nab now before it’s everywhere come fall. Check back here again next week when more of your favorites like Gabriela Hearst, Oscar de la Renta, and Michael Kors hit the Moda trunk show circuit.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO