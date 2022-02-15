ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles get frisky on DNR camera, KSTP anchors can't stop laughing

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
The eagles of the Minnesota DNR eagle cam has proven the saying that "anything can happen" on live TV, and KSTP's news anchors were not prepared for it.

The 5 Eyewitness News crew cut to a live feed of the DNR camera to show one eagle in its nest, which was joined moments later by another eagle who appeared to have amorous intent.

As one eagle mounted the other, the KSTP feed cut back to anchors Matt Belanger and Brandi Powell, who shared a quip from off-camera host Chris Egert that "we might have another egg soon" (the first egg was laid this week in the DNR eagle cam nest).

This joke was a step too far for Belanger and Powell, who couldn't quite hold it together on air. Watch the hilarious moment below:

The first egg was laid in the nest on Saturday night, with the male and female eagles taking it in turns to sit on the egg over the next 40 days.

The DNR says it's expecting one or two more eggs to be laid over the next few days. Last year, the eagle laid three eggs a few days apart.

You can watch the Eagle Cam here.

