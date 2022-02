COO and CIO at Yooz Inc., leading product innovation road maps and strategic partnerships. You could fill volumes with all the quotes ever made about creativity. From “Creativity is intelligence having fun" to famed poet Maya Angelou saying, “You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have." These quotes inspire us about the joy and critical importance of creativity.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO