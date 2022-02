((L) David Rosell & John Maxwell. (R) Royal Clipper | Photos courtesy of Rosell Wealth Management) John C. Maxwell, one of our country’s top leadership experts, eloquently said “the pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” Maxwell’s message about controlling our destiny, along with his books and talks, positively impacted my life. In this powerful quote he related his philosophy to a good sailor, which got me thinking about how the important lessons of sailing can teach us important lessons of investing.

