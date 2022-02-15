ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roblox Stock Has Fallen and Earnings Report Looms. Here Are Key Levels.

By Bret Kenwell
 5 days ago

Roblox, (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report like other growth stocks, lately has been under selling pressure. From peak to trough, the shares fell 62.1%. Even after the recent bounce, the stock is still down about 52% from its high last year.

That type of move really crushes sentiment, even if videogames remain in a long-term secular trend.

That’s even as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report scooped up Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report in a deal valued at almost $69 billion, proving the M&A catalyst is there at a certain point.

For Roblox stock, investors will have a chance to recoup some of the recent losses when the San Mateo, Calif., company reports after the close.

That said, there’s also the chance that the stock will add to the recent losses if the company can’t deliver.

Cathie Wood was a recent buyer. Should traders be?

Trading Roblox Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWPTK_0eFE4un700
Daily chart of Roblox stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

The trading range over the past couple of days has tightened, with the shares bouncing between $66 and $72.

For now, Roblox stock is also holding up over the 10-day and 21-day moving averages. These are encouraging observations but, of course, it will come down to how the stock reacts to the earnings report.

On the upside and the downside, there are clear-cut levels to watch: last week’s high and last week's low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnMVQ_0eFE4un700
Shutterstock

If Roblox can break out over last week's high of $73.39, not only will it have cleared the past few days of highs, but it will be at its highest price in almost a month.

To my eye, that could put the key $80 area in play next, which was a pivotal support/resistance area in January.

Above about $80 and the $85 to $87.50 zone becomes key. There, the stock finds the 38.2% retracement, along with the 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

On the downside, a move below $60.91 opens the stock up to a weekly-down rotation. It will also mean that Roblox stock has lost the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.

In that scenario, last month’s low might be in play at $53.79.

Remember: In trading — and particularly around binary events like earnings — it’s a series of “if-then” statements.

So “if” Roblox stock gets to one of the key levels or areas above, “then” let’s see how it reacts to it and move on to the next area of interest.

Rising interest rates, inflation and market volatility are on the horizon. You don’t want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity to unlock Action Alerts PLUS at our lowest price of the year.

TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying: Now, It's Roblox

Star investor Cathie Wood once more is trying to catch the falling knife, continuing her recent purchases of technology-company shares that are under pressure. On Wednesday it was online videogame platform Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report. Exchange-traded funds managed by Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought 454,667 shares of the San Mateo, Calif., company, as the stock slumped 27% after a weaker-than-expected earnings report.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark Fund Hits 20-Month Low

Anticipation of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is putting the kibosh on the stocks of young technology companies. Chicago Cubs fans used to say that any team can have a bad century. And now investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, may be saying that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?

Roblox’s Q4 numbers missed analysts’ expectations. Its January growth rates indicate its slowdown will continue. Roblox’s widening losses, rising leverage, and ongoing dilution make it a tough stock to recommend for this challenging market. Roblox's (NYSE:RBLX) stock dropped 15% during after-hours trading on Feb. 15 after it...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Fisker Draws Its Weapon Against Tesla and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report may have a firm grip on the U.S. electric vehicle market, but every week there is a new challenger emerging ready to take a bite out of the market pie. The Model 3 sedan was the turning point for mainstream adoption. The budget...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Will Continue to Fall in March to Low Levels

“What goes up must come down," said renowned English mathematician and physicist Issac Netwon. And that continues to be true in case of the world's most traded cryptocurrency, bitcoin. Bitcoin could drop to lower levels as we head into a quantitative tightening and a potential raise in interest rates in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares jumped higher Friday following a report that the carmaker is mulling the split its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations. Bloomberg News reported that CEO Jim Farley is considering ways to separate the division, which is targeted with billions of...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Reporting Earnings This Week

Investors will look to see if Shopify's booming retail business can keep soaring. Lapping its Signal Sciences acquisition for the first time gives Fastly a tough year-ago comparison. Fastly management guided for a significant deceleration in revenue growth in Q4. As earnings season continues to unfold, many tech companies are...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This an Overreaction to Roblox's Earnings?

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) might not be growing as it was previously, but that does not mean that it's game over for this metaverse stock. Today's video focuses on bullish and bearish thoughts about Roblox after its recent earnings results, which drove its stock price to drop over 25%. Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Peloton stock soars toward first close above key chart level in 5 months

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. rocketed 19.9% in morning trading Tuesday, putting them on track to close above the widely followed 50-day moving average (DMA) for the first time in five months, after the at-home fitness company announced a new chief executive and said it would cut 2,800 jobs. The 50-DMA is viewed by many on Wall Street as a guide to the short-term trend. It currently extends to $34.87, according to FactSet. The last close above that technical indicator was Sept. 10. The stock has now soared 48.8% since it closed at $23.97 on Jan. 27, which was the lowest close since March 2020. Despite the recent rally, the stock has still plunged 68.8% since it last closed above the 50-DMA, while the S&P 500 has gained 0.9% over the same time.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Solar stocks rally, fueled by Enphase Energy's strong earnings report

Shares of some solar power systems rallied in premarket trading Wednesday, after Enphase Energy Inc. reported a big profit beat, sending the maker of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry's stock soaring. Enphase's stock charged up 21.3% toward a five-week high. Among other solar systems stocks seeing premarket activity, SunPower Corp. surged 6.8%, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shot up 9.4%, First Solar Inc. hiked up 5.1% and Canadian Solar Inc. ran up 4.5%. The rally comes as futures for the S&P 500 tacked on 0.8%. Enphase's stock had tumbled 39.6% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 had slipped 3.5%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares edged lower Friday after the biggest U.S. chipmaker told investors to expect muted profit margins as it accelerates spending on new foundries and technologies to meet future demand, while extending the timeline on its new strategy roadmap. Intel, which unveiled a $5.4...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise Ahead of More Big Earnings Reports

U.S. stock futures rose in early morning trading on Wednesday as investors prepare for another round of corporate earnings. Dow futures rose 122 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.46% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.48%. Chipotle rose more than 6% in after-hours trading on the back of its strong earnings,...
STOCKS
