Tomorrowland Celebrates 3 Years of One World Radio & Offers Exclusive Festival Acess

Moore Kismet‘s meteoric rise over the last few years has been quite the spectacle to watch unfold. Cementing themselves as a forced to be reckoned with with the designation of Dancing Astronaut‘s Breakout Artist in 2020, Kismet has consistently delivered fresh, inspired content to a growing legion of fans, ahead of their debut album due later this year. The teenage wunderkind continues to rack up early career accolades, though, Kismet’s latest milestone may be one of their most important to date. As Tomorrowland‘s 2022 return draws closer, the festival has started to drip out acts from this year’s lineup, following the stage hosts reveal with the announcement that Kismet will be playing at the hallowed Belgian event later this summer, making them likely the second youngest performer in the festival’s storied, colorful history.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO