The color blue, many painters’ favorite for its cool and dramatic yet serene and calming tones, has always been more expensive than other colors. During the Renaissance, true blue (ultramarine) was five times more expensive than gold as its color derived from lapis lazuli. Today, according to the study, The Colors, Emotions, and the Auction Value of Paintings, abstract paintings in which blue dominates are top sellers. Due to recent supply chain disruptions, blue paint is becoming costly as manufacturers struggle to locate the ingredients necessary to make blue paint.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO