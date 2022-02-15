ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Brock Bowers will miss spring practice after surgery

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers had one of the greatest seasons in the history of UGA football in 2021. What makes it even more impressive is that he did so while playing with an injured shoulder, for the last few weeks of the season at least.

UGASports.com reported on Monday that Bowers will miss spring practice after having shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

We’re not sure when exactly the shoulder injury took place, but head coach Kirby Smart made the following comment on it following Georgia’s playoff win over Michigan on New Year’s Eve:

“He’s had a shoulder for a couple of weeks,” Smart said after the Orange Bowl win over Michigan. “We’ve had him practicing in a black jersey limiting his contact some. He’s a tough dude, man, he’s a warrior. He wanted to get back in there tonight, and we just didn’t let him.”

Bowers had to leave the Orange Bowl late after aggravating the shoulder. He still recorded 5 catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. 10 days later, Bowers balled out again on that injured shoulder, this time in the national championship. He had 4 catches for 36 yards and a crucial second half touchdown.

He’s expected to make a full recovery and be back in action for fall camp.

Bowers was easily Georgia’s biggest offensive weapon this past season. He reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

With Bowers sidelined for the near future, Darnell Washington should see increased involvement this spring.

