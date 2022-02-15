ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Gives $20,000 to Shelter Pets for Valentine’s Day

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago
In addition to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert has 20 important Valentines this year: They're 20 pet rescue shelters across the U.S., and the singer's MuttNation Foundation is celebrating each with a $1000 grant. In total, the country star is donating $20,000 to grant recipients in states like...

