Businesses needs to run operations with zero disruption during normal operations, control periods and during high transaction processing as well. This is mandatory irrespective of the companies’ transformations, business process simplifications, mergers & acquisitions etc that happens. As many companies run their productions systems on highly available infrastructure with a Primary and Secondary/Standby instances in order to run Business As Usual during Planned/Unplanned Maintenance Activities. But the question in discussion how companies are consuming the Primary and Secondary/Standby equally even during normal Business Operations. Are they able to share the loads between the Primary and Secondary HW when one is Active and the other is passive. In this article we have addressed how companies can use their HW investments wisely, efficiently with exceptional performance without changing their Roles.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO