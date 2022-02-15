ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

With all Michigan counties dropping mask mandates, schools have decisions to make

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago

Every county in the state is set to drop mask mandates for schools in Michigan and school districts are rolling back their own masking policies in response.

Wayne County was the last of Michigan’s 83 counties to hold on to its mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic, but announced Friday it will be lifted by the end of the month, shortly after similar decisions were made in Oakland, Washtenaw, Ingham, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau and Otsego counties this month.

Without direction from county officials, the decision on whether to require masks for students is left up to school administrators.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), 173 school districts still had mask mandates in place as of Feb. 3, the latest available data. Those districts serve 682,356 students, about 54% of all Michigan public school students.

On Jan. 10, DHHS issued a school guidance to strongly recommend a universal mask mandate in schools along with other CDC-developed prevention strategies.

COVID-19 case numbers are dropping statewide after a months-long surge fueled by the delta and omicron variants. But the state is still considered to have high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DHHS reported Monday that a total of 2,037,742 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 30,959 have died from the virus.

Vaccination rates also continue to lag in Michigan. Statewide, 59.3% has had two doses. Those ages 16 to 19 have a 49% vaccination rate and those 12 to 15 are at 44%. But there’s a sharp drop for younger children, with only 22% of kids 5 to 11 getting both shots. The vaccine has not been approved for children under 5.

Dozens of schools are still reporting outbreaks each week, with nearly 500 schools facing new or ongoing outbreaks as of Monday.

But with the major shift to drop mask mandates at the county level, many school districts are seeing this as a signal to reconsider their policies.

Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools (MiPASS), a grassroot group of parents from across the state that backs COVID health protocols, are calling on county and school officials to put in place metrics based on data that would trigger a mask mandate to be reinstated.

“We are distressed, but unfortunately not surprised, at the premature and risky move to remove protections at the county level, and we predict it will lead to removal of mask requirements at the district level, as well as more illness and missed school, which no one wants,” said MiPASS member Emily Mellits of Washington Township in Macomb County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCns8_0eFE001s00

Rally to support health care workers and a statewide school mask order in Royal Oak, Oct. 4, 2021 | Ken Coleman

Munni Rahman, a mother of three elementary school students at Warren Consolidated Schools, said she was shocked when her school announced last week that it would be lifting its mask mandate by the end of the month.

Macomb County never had a mask mandate in place. Since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dropped the statewide mandate in June 2021, the decision to require masks in Macomb has been up to local school districts.

“Warren Consolidated School District was one of the school districts that really stepped up in difficult circumstances and stood up to leadership and implemented the mass mandate back in the fall,” said Rahman. “I felt like this announcement just came out of nowhere. I was just thinking, are we out of this pandemic? What’s going on? I was just really in a state of shock. It didn’t make any sense to me.”

Debates around mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts in schools have been contentious from local school boards to the state Board of Education throughout the pandemic. But without guidance from the state or county levels, teachers and local school leaders have taken the brunt of the backlash from anti-mask parents.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said the county considered the county’s continuing decline in new daily COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations when making the decision.

“I completely understand and sympathize with everyone who is sick and tired of COVID and just wants to move on with their lives. The only note of caution I would issue is that we also thought that COVID was essentially done with us last summer, only to see it come raging back. That was the reason for our caution. Hopefully the past will not be a prolog this time,” said Evans in a press release Friday. “This time I think we can feel hopeful that the light at the end of the tunnel is for real.”

Detroit Public Schools Community District, the state’s largest school district, plans to keep its mask mandate in place, despite the announcement from Wayne County officials.

Most states have dropped statewide mask mandates at this point in the pandemic, with only Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, D.C., having mask requirements still in place.

Michigan rescinded its statewide mask mandate on June 22, 2021.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post With all Michigan counties dropping mask mandates, schools have decisions to make appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 8

Big MR
4d ago

Mask are like the vaccine, useless! Remember Covid is suppose to be gone completely between May-July, and not to return. That’s the plan.

Reply
5
Related
Michigan Advance

GOP attorney general hopefuls seek to overturn landmark contraception law, want election ‘audit’

It may have been the last question of last week’s debate for the three men seeking the GOP nomination for Michigan attorney general, but the inquiry seeking their stances on a 1965 Supreme Court ruling has garnered the most attention.  The question concerned the high court’s decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, a landmark decision that […] The post GOP attorney general hopefuls seek to overturn landmark contraception law, want election ‘audit’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

With frustration over inaction, Michigan gun safety advocates weigh 2024 ballot measure

A group of gun safety advocates launched an “exploratory committee” this week to examine the possibility of a 2024 ballot initiative to pass some form of gun safety legislation if the Michigan Legislature fails to act on the issue themselves. The organization said it will first encourage the GOP-led Legislature to take action on reforms […] The post With frustration over inaction, Michigan gun safety advocates weigh 2024 ballot measure appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan health officials drop K-12 schools masking recommendation

State health officials announced Wednesday that they are no longer recommending masking in K-12 schools and other indoor public spaces because people have access to vaccines and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing — although they remain far higher than they were at this point last year when the shots were just being rolled out. […] The post Michigan health officials drop K-12 schools masking recommendation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Anti-trans litter box rumor is ‘harming our LGBTQ+ kids,’ advocates say

After a rumor that students who “identify as cats” were using litter boxes was sparked at a Midland Public Schools school board meeting in December, LGBTQ+ advocates across the state are concerned about how this will affect transgender youth.  At a Dec. 20 meeting, Midland resident Lisa Kawiecki Hansen said she heard from students that […] The post Anti-trans litter box rumor is ‘harming our LGBTQ+ kids,’ advocates say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Otsego, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Wayne County, MI
Education
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
State
Oregon State
Local
Michigan Government
Wayne County, MI
Health
County
Wayne County, MI
Michigan Advance

Sen. Bizon pleads guilty to assaulting nurse practitioner

State Sen. John Bizon (R-Battle Creek), facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from a medical visit in August, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Calhoun County. Bizon was arraigned last month on the charge. He said in a statement Thursday that the incident is “regrettable.” “As a doctor who has spent decades caring […] The post Sen. Bizon pleads guilty to assaulting nurse practitioner appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

House Dems rally to support electricians’ discrimination claims

Members of the Michigan House Democratic Caucus on Thursday joined a coalition of labor voices in downtown Lansing to rally in support of the United Six — a group of electricians formerly employed by United Electric Contractors (UEC) who allege that they were discriminated against.  In a federal lawsuit filed in January, the group alleged […] The post House Dems rally to support electricians’ discrimination claims appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan Republicans trumpet ‘parents rights’ education bills, part of nationwide push

The GOP-controlled Michigan House Education Committee on Tuesday weighed bills that Republicans said would strengthen the role of parents in children’s education, part of nationwide right-wing push.  One bill, House Bill 5722, introduced by state Rep. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), would mandate that schools, prior to the first day of instruction, make school curriculum, […] The post Michigan Republicans trumpet ‘parents rights’ education bills, part of nationwide push appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘We seem to let our guard down too quickly, and the virus comes roaring back’

After going through “far and away the biggest outbreak we’ve seen,” Michigan’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have begun to drop following a months-long surge. That’s because vaccination rates continue to increase and the omicron variant has infected such a large swath of the population that it now has far fewer people to find as hosts, […] The post ‘We seem to let our guard down too quickly, and the virus comes roaring back’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Evans
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Advance

Whitmer hits back at $2.5B GOP tax cut that would undermine her budget plan

Promoting her recent budget proposal before a crowd at Lansing Community College Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer characterized the $2.5 billion tax cut passed by the GOP-controlled Senate this week as “not sustainable.” Whitmer last week proposed a $74 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget plan that would encompass funding increases for education, infrastructure and more. […] The post Whitmer hits back at $2.5B GOP tax cut that would undermine her budget plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Survey finds one-third of Michigan teachers plan to leave amid educator shortage

A strong majority of K-12 educators in Michigan consider the state’s teacher shortage to be one of the top concerns affecting the education system, according to a Michigan Education Association (MEA) survey. The survey of 2,600 educators statewide, released Monday by the teachers union, found that 91% of educators said they were extremely or very […] The post Survey finds one-third of Michigan teachers plan to leave amid educator shortage appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Legislation would designate manoomin as state’s official native grain

A bill introduced in the Michigan Senate seeks to designate manoomin (wild rice) as the state’s official native grain and acknowledge its importance to Indigenous people in the region. Senate Bill 802, introduced by state Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) last month is the second attempt by Democratic lawmakers in the last year to name manoomin […] The post Legislation would designate manoomin as state’s official native grain appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

State reports 56 new COVID-19 school outbreaks in last week

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday that a total of 2,037,742 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 30,959 have died from the virus — an additional 5,380 cases and 60 deaths since Friday. The new numbers combine Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of […] The post State reports 56 new COVID-19 school outbreaks in last week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Cdc#School Principal#School District#Omicron#Michiganders
Michigan Advance

States target ballot drop boxes in fight over voting rights

Ballot drop boxes are so secure they’ve survived getting hit by an SUV and rolled by a school bus — yet much of the battle over voting rights has centered on the big metal boxes. In the November 2020 general election, nearly 40 states had ballot drop boxes available and more voters used drop boxes than in any […] The post States target ballot drop boxes in fight over voting rights appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints

WASHINGTON — U.S. House members wrestled this week with how to address a spike in travelers trying to bring firearms through airport screening points in carry-on bags. During 2021, Transportation Security Administration officers detected 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, 86 percent of which were loaded. That number was up from the previous record of 4,432 discovered in 2019. […] The post U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Monique Stanton: We must continue to support Michiganders hit hardest by the pandemic

As an organization that has been working to improve public policy for more than a century, we certainly have to adapt with the times.  From the Great Depression to the Great Recession, the influenza pandemic of 1918 to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 … 2021 … and now 2022, amidst our toughest of times, the […] The post Monique Stanton: We must continue to support Michiganders hit hardest by the pandemic appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Report: Childcare workforce at ‘crisis’ level of staff shortages

Michigan’s early childhood workforce has reached “crisis levels” of staffing shortages due to a lack of state support and low compensation, according to a report this month from the Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP), Kids Count in Michigan and Think Babies Michigan.  Childcare workers in the state are among the lowest wage earners in […] The post Report: Childcare workforce at ‘crisis’ level of staff shortages  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Michigan Advance

Starbucks workers organize in Lansing, Southeast Michigan

The nationwide labor uprising that began in “Striketober” of 2021 is continuing into the new year, with several Michigan Starbucks stores adding onto the growing list of the popular coffee chain locations that are gearing up to unionize. Most recently, that includes a Starbucks store in Lansing and three in Ann Arbor. Scott Screws, a […] The post Starbucks workers organize in Lansing, Southeast Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

State panel authorizes start of Line 5 tunnel bidding process

While the federal Line 5 court case between Attorney General Dana Nessel and Canadian pipeline company Enbridge trudges along, a small state panel gave the green light Wednesday for bidding to begin for the construction of Line 5’s tunnel-encased replacement pipeline. On the same day, a Canadian report pushed back on Enbridge’s warnings of an […] The post State panel authorizes start of Line 5 tunnel bidding process appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Biden meets with county leaders in D.C., promotes Build Back Better plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden during a Tuesday meeting with county leaders called on Congress to pass his stalled social spending package as a way to fight inflation, saying it would help with expenses families face. “Families are getting clobbered by the cost of everyday things,” Biden told members of the National Association of Counties […] The post Biden meets with county leaders in D.C., promotes Build Back Better plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas six people tied to pro-Trump fake electors plan

WASHINGTON — The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas Tuesday for six people — including prominent Republicans in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania — involved in planning slates of fake electors for former President Donald Trump. Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said in a statement the panel is “seeking records […] The post Jan. 6 panel subpoenas six people tied to pro-Trump fake electors plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

959
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy