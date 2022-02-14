Hospital salutes lead CT technologist

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
Steve Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, has resigned, CBS News confirms. He will leave the administration at the end of March. In an email to his employees obtained by CBS News, Dickson wrote that he wants to "devote my full time and attention" to his family. "As...
Two of the three White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery repeatedly used racial slurs in text messages and social media posts, an FBI witness testified Wednesday in their federal hate crimes trial. FBI intelligence analyst Amy Vaughan led the jury through dozens of conversations that Travis McMichael and William...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has directed the National Archives to send White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump was trying to block the release of the records, but White House...
PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.
Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
(CNN) — Paislee Joann Shultis, the young girl who was reported missing two years ago, was found hidden with her mother under the staircase of a New York home. Throughout their yearslong investigation and search for the child, detectives had visited the house several times, but it wasn't until a critical tip this week that authorities were able to get a search warrant and go into the home's basement, where they discovered the missing girl.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed six people it claims had knowledge of or helped develop the Trump campaign’s efforts to send “alternate electors” to that day's certification of votes. “The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to...
