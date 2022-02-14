Hospital salutes lead CT technologist

(CNN) — Paislee Joann Shultis, the young girl who was reported missing two years ago, was found hidden with her mother under the staircase of a New York home. Throughout their yearslong investigation and search for the child, detectives had visited the house several times, but it wasn't until a critical tip this week that authorities were able to get a search warrant and go into the home's basement, where they discovered the missing girl.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO