The Titans were in talks with Nashville about renovations to Nissan Stadium, but they may be getting an entirely new home instead. In a recent appearance on WNSR, via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com, Butch Spyridon of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau said that talks about renovations resulted in plans that would run to a cost of around $600 million. A Titans spokespersonn told Nate Rau of Axios that the price tag is actually estimated at nearly double that amount and that “we need to take a step back and re-evaluate if a stadium renovation is the most responsible option forward and explore other paths.”

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO