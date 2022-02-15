ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Bomb blasts military bus in Syrian capital, killing 1

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria — A bomb attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops in Damascus exploded Tuesday morning, killing one soldier and wounding 11, state TV reported. The blast happened during rush hour at a customs roundabout near the capital's landmark Omayyad Square, according to the report. It gave no further details....

