Parkland, FL

Parkland Father Speaks Out After Arrest Over DC Protest

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

The anniversary of the Parkland tragedy is over, but the efforts of the father of one of the victims are not.

Manuel Oliver was arrested in Washington D.C. on Monday, two hours after climbing a crane and unfurling a flag with his son Joaquin's picture on it.

"Four years since we lost our beautiful son and guess what? His dad was able to climb a crane in front of the White House with Joaquin's picture on it and a message...a statement."

That message read that "45k died under your watch." That's directed toward President Biden.

Oliver tells CBS 12 News that he has been trying unsuccessfully to get a meeting with the president to discuss violence involving guns. He blames Biden for failing to address the issue and says Biden has personally broken promises he made on the campaign trail. But he promises to continue working to get attention for his cause.

"I'm here forever. So you're going to have to deal with me and you're going to have to deal with Joaquin."

Oliver was charged with trespassing and property damage before being released from jail.

