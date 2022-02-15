ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’ trailer: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg star in Disney’s new movie

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WuXn_0eFDvua600

(NEXSTAR) – Disney Afternoon’s tiniest stars are back in a big way. On Monday, Disney released a teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” — the first theatrical adaptation of the iconic late-’80s Disney Channel cartoon of the same name.

Walt Disney Studios describes the movie as a “comeback” for the duo in an official description.

“A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles,” Disney explains.

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

Comedian John Mulaney and fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Andy Samberg voice the titular chipmunk detectives, while a slew of other comedy stars’ voices will also be heard, including Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett.

The teaser trailer features a rare cameo from Roger Rabbit, star of Disney’s hit half-animated-half-live-action 1988 comedy “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” The plot of “Chip ‘n Dale” also appears to take notes from the meta “Roger Rabbit,” as characters struggle with their identities as cartoons.

The new film finds Chip and Dale at odds over changing from 2-D into 3-D CGI in a bid to refresh and make a career comeback. Akiva Schaffer, another “SNL” alum and member of The Lonely Island comedy group, is directing.

The original “Chip ‘n Dale” show aired from March 1989 through November 1990, with only 65 episodes created. While short-lived in its run, the series enjoyed popularity for years in reruns on the Disney Afternoon cartoon block, which featured other nostalgic favorites like “TaleSpin,” “Adventures of the Gummi Bears,” and “Goof Troop.”

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” drops on Disney+ on March 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Will Arnett
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Andy Samberg
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Nexstar#Walt Disney Studios#Cg#Disney Afternoon#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy