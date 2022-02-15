ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel PM meets Bahrain crown prince in push to tighten ties

MANAMA, Bahrain — Israel's prime minister met with Bahrain's king and crown prince on Tuesday as the new allies sought to nurture closer cooperation and present a united front to their shared nemesis Iran. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was making a one-day visit to the Gulf island kingdom,...

AFP

Israel PM hails 'new model' of relations on landmark Bahrain visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday his landmark visit to Bahrain offered a "new model" of Israeli-Arab relations, part of a goal of creating a regional "ring of alliances". "My goal is to create a ring of alliances between Israel and Arab countries in the region," Bennett said as he wrapped up his visit on Tuesday evening.
Turkey’s Erdogan touts investment potential on landmark UAE visit

DUBAI (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan touted his country’s investment advantages to business people in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday after a flurry of agreements between the two countries seeking to build economic bridges after years of animosity. Erdogan, visiting for the first time since 2013,...
International Business Times

Israel PM Meets Bahrain King, Jewish Community On Landmark Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Bahrain's king on a landmark visit Tuesday to the small, oil-rich Gulf country, 17 months after they ended decades of tensions to normalise ties. It was the latest diplomatic breakthrough since several Arab states under the US-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords ended their isolation of...
Arab American News

What Turkey’s rapprochement to Israel means for the Palestinian State

This March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to meet with Israeli President Issac Herzog in Ankara for the first time in 13 years. While the meetings are set to discuss strategic gas imports to Israel, they also sit upon long standing moral tensions of Turkey’s support for the Palestinian State.
Israeli PM says to fly to Bahrain for historic visit

JERUSALEM, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he will fly to Bahrain on Monday to meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, in a first visit by an Israeli prime minister to the Gulf country. The two leaders will discuss "additional...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli PM lands in Bahrain for first official visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett landed in Bahrain on Monday evening – the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the kingdom. Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa invited Bennett to visit when the two leaders first met, at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan visits UAE to boost long-strained ties

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited the United Arab Emirates for the first time in nearly a decade to revive relations that were long strained by regional disputes. Erdogan, in a weekend op-ed in the Emirati English-language daily Khaleej Times, said that "Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity". 
Reuters

Israeli lawmaker opens office in disputed East Jerusalem area

JERUSALEM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A far-right Israeli lawmaker set up a makeshift office in the disputed East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Monday in what he called a show of support for Jewish settlers there. Israeli police said they had increased their presence in the flashpoint area, which...
