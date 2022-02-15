ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with Thomas Hamilton: Director of ‘Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster’ (2021)

By Jason Burke
pophorror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had the immense pleasure of sitting down with Thomas Hamilton, the director of Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster (2021 – our review). We spoke about Karloff’s impact on the horror genre, how he affected the treatment of actors, and what kinds of roles Boris would shine in...

www.pophorror.com

blcklst.com

Interview (Part 5): Daniel Hanna

My interview with the 2021 Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting winner. Daniel Hanna wrote the original screenplay “Shelter Animal” which won a 2021 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting. Recently, I had the opportunity to chat with Daniel about his creative background, his award-winning script, the craft of screenwriting, and what winning the Nicholl Award has meant to him.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Movies of the 1960s

Many different genres of movies were popular in the 1960s, including historical epics, westerns, spy dramas, crime capers, and comedies. It was the decade that gave us the first James Bond movies — starring the recently deceased Sean Connery — and the spaghetti westerns of Clint Eastwood.  Movies of the 60s also responded to political […]
MOVIES
/Film

This Is The Most Expensive Horror Movie Ever Filmed

The early 2000s were a magical time for zombie fans, as there was a zombie boom the likes of which hadn't been witnessed since the rise of post-"Night of the Living Dead" rip-offs in the 1970s. Presaged by the popularity of '90s video games like "Resident Evil" and "The House of the Dead," a new slew of zombie feature films hit theaters and hit hard. There was a "Resident Evil" film in 2002, which was followed by six sequels. Danny Boyle sparked the debate between "slow zombies" and "fast zombies" with his low-fi post-zombie-apocalypse film "28 Days Later" (which had a sequel). Zack Snyder's remake of "Dawn of the Dead" rattled the zeitgeist in 2004 (which kinda had a sequel, kinda). George A. Romero — the master himself — returned to zombies in 2005 with "Land of the Dead" (which had two follow-ups). Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg were canonized into the geek firmament with the release of "Shaun of the Dead." By the time the hot TV series "The Walking Dead" debuted on AMC in 2010, zombies were semi-permanently entrenched deeply in the popular consciousness.
MOVIES
/Film

The One Horror Movie That Actually Scares Quentin Tarantino

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).
MOVIES
Person
Julie Harris
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Leslie Howard
Person
Dick Miller
Person
Robert Conrad
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
James Cagney
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Bela Lugosi
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

All the Batman Movies Ranked Worst to Best

When it comes to spending decades fighting crime and churning out blockbuster movies, no one has endured quite like Gotham’s caped crusader, Batman. Many assume that the first Batman movie was Tim Burton’s 1989 classic, but the Bat of Gotham’s theatrical debut was way back in 1966, with the movie adaptation of the popular ’60s show which starred Adam West.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
MOVIES
247tempo.com

The Best Movies by Black Filmmakers

Racial representation in the movie industry – both in front of and behind the camera – has long been an issue. The share of Black filmmakers shooting major studio films has increased dramatically in recent years, according to a study from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The share of black directors nominated for prestigious awards has also increased.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

‘The Meg’ Sequel Dives Into Production

The sequel to Jason Statham-fronted shark thriller “The Meg” has begun shooting in the U.K., Variety can confirm. Production on “Meg 2: The Trench” has kicked off with a splash at Warner Bros.-owned Leavesden Studios outside London, where the Harry Potter and Batman franchises were also shot.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Exclusive Interview: Darius Autry (Harvey)

– Ranelle Golden, our writer/producer/co-director, mentioned my name to Johnny Alonso and they both made a mutual decision to cast me as Harvey. Ranelle has mentioned multiple times that she wrote Harvey with me in mind. Tell us a little bit about your character, Harvey?. – Harvey is a bad...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Monster SeaFood Wars (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. It’s not everyday that you are given the opportunity to review a comedic kaiju film. When that opportunity does arise you can bet your sweet ass and half a tit that I’m going to take it. Sometime back SRS Cinema announced the limited run of the 2020 sci-fi comedy Monster SeaFood Wars on blu. I missed this release but when I saw that the film was getting a standard DVD release I knew I had to see it. I reached out to MVD, who was handling the DVD release, and they were kind enough to send a copy my way. I couldn’t wait to see what this one had in store for me. Thanks again guys!
MOVIES

