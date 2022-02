Calling all adults who love to dance! There's a new pop/hip hop class that just came to Owensboro and we are ready to totally bust a move up in a piece. Y'all Angel here and I think I danced straight up out of my momma's tummy when I was born. At least I have been dancing for as long as I can remember. I started dancing dance classes at the ripe young age of two and it's just always been a part of my life. From classes to becoming a choreographer it is kind of like second nature so naturally, I am super excited about this class.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO