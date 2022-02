We're getting our first look at the new Firestarter remake. A reboot of the 1984 film Firestarter is due in theaters May 13. The movie is derived from the 1980 Stephen King novel by the same name. The story is about a girl who develops the ability to start fires with her mind. She's abducted by a top secret government agency in an attempt to hardness her pyrokinesis powers to be used as a weapon.

BANGOR, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO