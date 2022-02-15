Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have fanned out in a tense east Jerusalem neighborhood trying to contain violence between ultranationalist Jewish activists and Palestinian residents. The unrest took place late Sunday in Sheikh Jarrah, a flashpoint neighborhood where clashes last year helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The violence erupted over the weekend after a Jewish settler's home was torched. An ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker arrived early Sunday and opened a makeshift office, enraging residents. Police vehicles sprayed putrid-smelling water to disperse Palestinian protesters late Sunday. Officers also scuffled with Israeli nationalists. At least 12 people were arrested.

