Iron Maiden’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Between cheating death, dealing with cantankerous lead singers and writing some of the most beloved guitar riffs in rock history, Slash knows how to keep busy. He shifted the hard-rock guitar paradigm on Guns N' Roses' epochal 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, flying in the face of pointy-headstock super-shredders with his sinewy riffs and bluesy solos indebted to the likes of Jimmy Page, Keith Richards and Joe Perry. Slash's playing became more progressive to match Axl Rose's grandiose vision on the twin Use Your Illusion albums, which proved to be the last GNR albums of original material to feature the top-hatted guitarist before he quit the band in 1996.

