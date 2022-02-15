ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Iron Maiden’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

By Matt Wardlaw
106.3 The Buzz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome bands thought recording B-sides for singles in the ‘70s and ‘80s was just extra work to grumble about. But Iron Maiden always seemed to relish the opportunity to pay tribute to their heroes or find a home for material that didn't fit on an album. They...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
940wfaw.com

Mick Jagger Recorded And Scrapped Solo Album With Charlie Watts

Mick Jagger's former solo right-hand man, guitarist Jimmy Rip, says that he and Jagger recorded a full solo album with the late-Charlie Watts. Rip revealed that the original version of the Jagger's third album, 1993's Wandering Spirit, was recorded with the Stones' drummer behind the kit. Jimmy Rip, who in...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Best Heavy Metal Songs: 16 Undeniable Classics

The best heavy metal songs of all time? It’s an impossible task to come up with a definitive list, but the following picks can at least give you a direction for further exploration. The origins of heavy metal as a genre are, like any good genre, a bit disputed. What most fans can agree on, however, is the trio of metal bands that ushered in the heavy metal era: Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, and Black Sabbath.
MUSIC
101wkqx.com

Manley’s Weekend Playlist

Hey friends! I like music and you like music, here are just a few tunes I’m digging on lately. Sad Night Dynamite- Ice Violence. I’m pretty much obsessed with this band at the moment. They are opening for Glass Animals on their upcoming US tour and I NEED to see them.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Jethro Tull
Daily Herald

Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson brings spoken-word tour to The Vic

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has worn many hats and even "some incredibly ridiculous trousers," as he puts it. Rock star, airline pilot and cancer survivor are some of what has defined him. Now he can add spoken-word performer. Following in the heels of Henry Rollins, another rock star-turned-performance artist,...
CHICAGO, IL
Kerrang

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces debut solo EP of “soundtracks to the movies in your mind”

Metallica legend Kirk Hammett has announced details of his debut solo EP, Portals. Made up of four instrumental tracks – Maiden And The Monster, The Jinn, High Plains Drifter and The Incantation – recorded across the world (Los Angeles, Paris and Oahu are three locations mentioned in the press release), the record features Kirk plus Edwin Outwater and members of the LA Philharmonic, drummers Jon Theodore and Abraham Laboriel, Greg Fidelman on bass, Blake Neely and Bob Rock.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #38

Formed in 2000, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are an indie rock band with over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. “Maps” comes off of the band’s 2003 album “Fever To Tell.” This song may be titled “Maps,” but the lyrics do not have anything to do with maps of any kind and instead sound like a plea for someone to stay.
THEATER & DANCE
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Passing Through" by Jack Irons

If drummer and multi-instrumentalist Jack Irons were an actor, he’s probably be Harrison Ford. While Ford is known for starring in two of the biggest movie franchises of all time — Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark — Irons played integral roles in two of the highest-profile rock bands ever: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam.
MUSIC
103GBF

KISS + Iron Maiden Bodyguard ‘Big’ John Harte Dead at 70

Rock star bodyguard and ex-KISS security director "Big" John Harte died last week at age 70, according to Classic Rock. He was also a bodyguard for Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Prince and others. Harte's Feb. 11 death from cancer was confirmed by his agent, Michael Brandvol. On Sunday (Feb. 13),...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
106.3 The Buzz

10 Deeply Romantic Rock + Metal Lyrics

Every metalhead’s first true love… is metal. There is nothing quite like the first time your ears are subjected to the sweet sounds of loud, distorted guitars, and rigorous vocals singing about mass destruction… or Satan. Us heavy metal lovers have an eternal and even intimate bond with our own playlists, however, at some point in our lives, we are inevitably forced to attempt to find love with another human. And that makes us feel all soft and shit.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.
MUSIC
metalinjection

IRON MAIDEN Recruits DISTURBED's Mascot For New Legacy Of The Beast Event

Disturbed's mascot The Guy is the latest metal mascot to join Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast game. The Guy and Iron Maiden's own Eddie will team up for a new event called Disturbing Sciences, which is centered around themes found on the cover of Iron Maiden's 1986 album Somewhere in Time' and Disturbed's five-part comic book series Disturbed: Dark Messiah.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Slash Solo Albums Ranked

Between cheating death, dealing with cantankerous lead singers and writing some of the most beloved guitar riffs in rock history, Slash knows how to keep busy. He shifted the hard-rock guitar paradigm on Guns N' Roses' epochal 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, flying in the face of pointy-headstock super-shredders with his sinewy riffs and bluesy solos indebted to the likes of Jimmy Page, Keith Richards and Joe Perry. Slash's playing became more progressive to match Axl Rose's grandiose vision on the twin Use Your Illusion albums, which proved to be the last GNR albums of original material to feature the top-hatted guitarist before he quit the band in 1996.
ROCK MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Can Pop Stars Actually Play Guitar?

Pop stars love to use guitars as props, but can any of them actually play? For many of them, the answer is yes!. Adele is certainly one of the most talented singers in pop history, but she’s more than just a vocal powerhouse. If you dive into YouTube, you’ll find clips of Adele playing an electric-acoustic bass while singing live. With precision far beyond what’s needed for strumming guitar chords, Adele keeps her bass performance tight as she sings “Best for Last.”
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Poll: What’s the Best Rush Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Rush song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy