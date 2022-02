With inflation pushing up prices, some of the biggest consumer brands have been passing on the input costs to consumers, the Financial Times reported Sunday (Feb. 13). Executives say that with higher wages and savings, U.S. consumers have also been spending more, justifying the increases. PepsiCo, McDonald’s and Kellogg have all done this, citing higher labor, shipping and commodity costs, along with how the pandemic has affected supply chains.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO