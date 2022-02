Radio Caca (RACA), the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and the United States of Mars (USM) brand issuer, started getting more attention since Facebook rebranded to Meta in late October 2021. The “play to earn” market has witnessed an explosion in capital growth attracting new liquidity from investment funds and users alike. Metaverse projects and technology companies, like Radio Caca (RACA), have received great attention from the whole market.

