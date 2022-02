Gunna fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief, as they've finally been blessed with the once-leak, "Banking On Me." The song, which Gunna previewed on his IG Story a while ago, was originally expected to appear on DS4EVER in some form or another. It eventually appeared on the deluxe edition however it apparently wasn't meant to be, as the rapper's team quickly took down the song from the deluxe tracklist. Now, almost a month since the deluxe version arrived, fans have been treated to the official version of "Banking On Me" in time for Valentine's Day celebrations.

