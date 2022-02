The growing water scarcity in the western United States has led to an increased dependency on groundwater from wells. With regulatory pressure on groundwater, such as California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), and the increased cost associated with the energy required to extract water, it is a good time to discuss the efficiency of wells. A loss in well efficiency and not meeting your irrigations system’s design flow can increase the cost of pumping and lower crop yields. The following article will discuss drilled wells, the causes for well performance that decline over time, and how to keep wells running at the design flow rate.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO