Dun & Bradstreet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Ravikash
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

ChannelAdvisor Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.25M (+9.8% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, ECOM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Inspire Medical Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.6M (+64.3% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, INSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

USANA Health Sciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.93M (-12.4% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Principal Financial Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 7, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.65 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.8B. Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

New Residential Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Investors will be watching if New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) can maintain its recent strong financial performance when the company reports Q4 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, before market open. Analysts expect mixed results in 4Q21. EPS is expected to sink 9% Y/Y to $0.40, revenue is forecast to rise...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Karyopharm Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (+28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.92M (-9.1% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.40 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.28M (+19.4% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Molina Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (compared to -$0.51 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.19B (+37.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 63%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-94.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (-11.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Community Health Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+1.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Does Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) decreased by 2.19%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs has. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's Debt. Based on Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's balance sheet as of November...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Brookfield Asset Management Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 (-135.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.94B (-65.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Armada Hoffler Properties Q4 Earnings Preview

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.26 (+2.67% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.62M (+11.14% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, AHH has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba, Baidu affiliates land on U.S. Trade Rep's 'notorious markets' list

Many of the largest Chinese e-commerce companies found themselves in the sights of the U.S. Trade Representative, Thursday, due to their alleged roles in the buying and selling of counterfeit goods online. Affiliates of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), as well as PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) were among those companies on the...
U.S. POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Blueprint Medicines Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.57 and the consensus revenue estimate is $104.14M (+205.3% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BPMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

