Video: Car stolen while driver pumps gas in Missouri
Police released a surveillance video that captured the moment someone stole a woman's car as she pumped gas in Missouri last week.
Police released a surveillance video that captured the moment someone stole a woman's car as she pumped gas in Missouri last week.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0