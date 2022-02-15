Watch: Biden expected to give update on situation in Ukraine
President Joe Biden is expected to provide a status update on the ongoing situation in Ukraine at 3:30 p.m. EST Tuesday.
President Joe Biden is expected to provide a status update on the ongoing situation in Ukraine at 3:30 p.m. EST Tuesday.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0