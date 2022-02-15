Expect new starting lineup for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will miss at least the next three game with a sprained right ankle.

That means head coach Nate McMillan will have to find a new starting lineup to try and make up for Collins' absence.

The Hawks coach told the Midday Show that he has several options to replace Collins, one being using more of De'Andre Hunter.

"We can play De'Andre at the four some. That's where my thought is. Get De'Andre at that four position where he can--I think he can do some things at that four position such as guard, handle the ball. We can spread the floor; put more shooters out on the floor with him at that four position. He would be the one guy that I would see getting a few more minutes."

While Hunter would be one potential solution for McMillan, he's got other ideas as well.

"We still have a nine man rotation that we can play where (Danilo Gallinari) or (Onyeka Okongwu) along with Lou (Williams), Delon (Wright)--you know, those are the guys that are coming off the bench with (Bogdan Bogdanović). So, we still have some versatility where we can change our starting lineup."

What do you think the Hawks' lineup will look like tonight vs the Cavaliers?