ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

2 North Carolina Drive-Thrus Are Among The 'Most Surprising' In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSXSs_0eFDnGQi00
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever been to a restaurant or business that was unlike anything you have ever seen ? It may have had some feature that stood out, whether it was the unique decorations displayed along the wall, the surprising menu options, or even the unusual appearance of the building itself.

LoveFood searched the country for the "most surprising" drive-thrus and drive-ins America has to offer, from donut-shaped restaurants to servers on skates, and two in North Carolina made the cut: Tacos 4 Life and Brew Thru.

According to LoveFood , "all orders come with a generous side of goodwill at Tacos 4 Life" as the chain matches each meal ordered by donating to a child in need. Tacos 4 Life has locations around the country, including at the Arboretum Shopping Center in Charlotte and Concord Mills mall in Concord.

Another "surprising" spot in North Carolina is Brew Thru in the Outer Banks, a drive-thru where you can pick up alcoholic beverages — to enjoy safely off the road and not behind the wheel. According to the food blog: "Brew Thru is effectively a convenience store for people who love beer and all the snacks to go with it. People can pull up and order six-packs and even kegs, along with a range of sweet and savory accompaniments, which the 'car tenders' grab for you."

Check out the full report here to see the most surprising drive-thrus and drive-ins around the country.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Once Popular Canned Foods That No One Eats Any More

Prior to the start of the 1800s, the only options for preserving food were to pickle, salt, smoke, or dry it. This limited the types of foods that could be preserved, as well as how long they could be kept. As wars raged across Europe in the late 1700s, however, the French government decided to develop a way of shipping shelf-stable food to their soldiers and seamen — this is how canned food was born (via History). By 1810, canned food was being produced across the continent.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Steakhouse

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WCNC

22 NC stores fined for overcharging customers at checkout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 20 stores across North Carolina were fined by the state for excessive price scanning errors. According to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, some of the stores were located in Surry, Union, Wake and Watauga counties. In total, 22 stores were fined for errors, including the Walmart on Young Street in Indian Trail. Officials said an initial inspection in August found a 4% error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in November and paid $2,700 in fines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Drive Thru#Convenience Store#Food Drink#Tacos 4 Life
WLTX.com

Two South Carolina cities named friendliest in US

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Condé Nast Traveler is finding out what South Carolina residents have known for some time - the Palmetto State has some of the friendliest cities. In fact, in the travel site's list of 10 friendly cities across the United States, two were in South Carolina - and one of those took first place.
GREENVILLE, SC
WAVY News 10

North Carolina woman with 200 cats asking for help

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — An Onslow County woman is asking for the public’s help with caring for her 200 cats, a number that continues to grow. Phyllis Ferraro started with just one cat ten years ago, and now it’s turned into over 200. She has about 28 inside of her house, the rest are outside. Her […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Five bedroom home collapses into ocean as coastal erosion claims North Carolina town

A five-bedroom home located in North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night, prompting concern over the spread of debris along the shore.Plans are underway to remove the remnants of the beach-face cottage from the coast. Built in 1980, it was located just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier and was valued at $310,100, reported the Island Free Press online newspaper.In a Facebook post, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore advised visitors to “use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WITN

Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Six Eastern Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to excessive price-scanner errors. The NCDA&CS says it collected fines from 22 stores in general across North Carolina for the errors. Here is the list of...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Hiker with impaled foot rescued from North Carolina mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rescuers helped retrieve an injured hiker whose foot had been impaled on a tent stake from the top of a North Carolina mountain. Burke County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post that they received a report of an injured hiker on top of Shortoff Mountain Thursday night shortly before midnight. The […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Local restaurant makes national list

DOBSON — Along with culinary delights such as grilled Arctic salmon and seared duck, a local restaurant has cooked up success by being ranked as one of the best dining establishments in the nation. Harvest Grill, located at 286 Cabernet Lane on the grounds of Shelton Vineyards just outside...
DOBSON, NC
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
1K+
Followers
535
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy