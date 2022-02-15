ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s new car ready for its biggest test yet – the Daytona 500

By Mike Andrews
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPC7V_0eFDmjj200

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is set to put the new ‘Next Gen’ car to the ultimate test as teams prepare for the sport’s biggest race – the Daytona 500.

In development since 2018, the next iteration of NASCAR’s stock car will debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

“For better or worse, we start the season off with the Daytona 500. So, it better be good,” said Brandon Thomas, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems at NASCAR.

The Next Gen car is billed as a more durable, cost-effective machine that aims to level the playing field in NASCAR’s top series.

Manufactures, not individual race teams, will build chassis, parts and components to create uniformity across all of the race cars.

The new car will use a “composite” body, bidding the traditional sheet metal goodbye. The technology is meant to strengthen the cars and limit damage that could have potentially ended a driver’s day early.

Inside the car, drivers have been moved farther to the right and the door bars protecting them are stiffer and have moved to the left to add protection during a violent impact.

Teams on pit road will only have to change one nut on each wheel, a significant change from the five used in years past.

The Next Gen car debuted in a preseason preview when NASCAR’s top drivers raced in the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Aside from a handful of small mechanical issues, the new car and the track received good reviews from drivers.

Now it’s time for the cars’ biggest test on NASCAR’s biggest stage when The Great American Race kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

42 drivers will attempt to qualify for this year’s race. Practice gets underway Tuesday night.

Cup Series drivers will qualify Wednesday night to determine their starting position for Thursday night’s Duel qualifying races.

The Duels will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s sold-out race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

VIDEO: I-74 shut down by semi-truck crash

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 in Piatt County is completely blocked by a crash involving multiple jack-knifed semi-trucks. The crash happened at milepost 164, about two miles before the exit to Mansfield. The Illinois State Police said that travel between Mansfield and Champaign is “highly discouraged” because of crashes and whiteout conditions. […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Officers arrest man in connection to shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a man they said was wanted in connection to a shooting. In a news release, U of I Police officers said Martines A. Gill was arrested Tuesday near Coler and Western avenues. He was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will not compete in the Daytona 500

Two of the drivers on the entry list for the Daytona 500 will not compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 20 with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but not all of the 42 drivers on the entry list for this race will compete in it.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Race Cars#The Cars#Vehicle Systems#Next#The Associated Press
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

One week after the NFL's Super Bowl, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off a Super Bowl all its own with the 64th edition of the Great American Race. The 2022 Daytona 500 comes two weeks after the sport's successful L.A. exhibition, a Clash at the Coliseum that featured a special appearance from Ice Cube and a crowd estimated to be some 60,000 strong.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

IDOT: Traffic directed off I-72 due to crashes

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation said westbound traffic on Interstate 72 is being directed off the highway due to multiple crashes west of Springfield. Traffic is being redirected off the highway at Exit 82 near New Berlin. This is a developing story.
NEW BERLIN, IL
WCIA

Crashes cause road several closures

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to numerous crashes in central Illinois and some of them have led to road closures. In Champaign County, traffic is being diverted off I-57 south at Exit 250 because of commercial motor vehicle crashes down the road at milepost 243. That closure is expected to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

I-39 re-opens after massive back-up

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 vehicles were stalled on I-39 Thursday night into Friday morning as a substantial snowstorm ripped through Central Illinois. At noon on Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the northbound lane was open, and hours later, the agency reopened the rest of the highway. A preliminary investigation […]
EL PASO, IL
WCIA

State Police issues road conditions warning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers from ISP District 9 are actively responding to several car crashes, truck jack-knifings and vehicle slide-offs along Interstates 55 and 72 as freezing rain falls on Central Illinois. In a news release, Sergeant Clayton Chapman said that roads are completely covered in snow and ice and are very […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fox40jackson.com

Ford’s new $500,000 GT supercar is for the biggest car geeks only

The new Ford GT is the quickest and fastest Ford ever, but is it really worth half a million bucks? Gary Gastelu went to a racetrack in Utah to find out. Talk about a deep cut. The latest version of the Ford GT supercar features a paint scheme that pays tribute to a car that never even won a big race. Driving one is a clear indication of your car geek credentials.
CARS
WCIA

Winter Storm LIVE Blog: The very latest updates on the storm and the impacts

Thursday 10:30 PM What’s next? We’ve got some links that will help you as we wind down coverage on our Winter Storm LIVE Blog tonight. WEATHER NOW ARTICLE SNOW BEAR SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS WEATHER NOW VIDEO SNOWFALL REPORTS 7 DAY FORECAST VIDEO Thanks for trusting Central Illinois’ most accurate team of meteorologists with your weather coverage. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: 5 squad cars involved in crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said they are investigating five separate crashes involving ISP squad cars on Thursday. In a news release, officials said two troopers were hit in District 9-Springfield, one in District 8-Metamora, one in District 10-Pesotum and one in District 2-Elgin. At around 1:30 p.m., a trooper was conducting traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Schools announce Friday closures

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As snow continues to fall on Central Illinois, several school districts in the region are either switching to remote learning or declaring an emergency day and canceling class altogether. Danville School District 118 said it was making the switch to e-learning due to dangerous road conditions predicted on Friday morning. The […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy