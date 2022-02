Joe Nichols and Blake Shelton have been friends long enough that they can look back on some of their rowdier behavior and laugh. Well, Joe can, at least. Shelton joins Nichols for a song called "I Got Friends That Do" on the latter's new Good Day for Living album. It's an easy, pure country collaboration that finds the men appreciating the kind of friends you can count on for help and a good time. This is to say, it fits their relationship — a relationship that goes back nearly 25 years — perfectly.

