Teenager arrested on Valentine’s Day after trying to hire hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend

By Stacie Richard
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A teenager was arrested on Valentine’s Day after attempting to hire a hitman online to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

According to Baton Rouge Police Detectives, the teenager tried to hire a hitman from “rentahitman.com.” An administrator from the website alerted local authorities and reported this incident.

BRPD arrested the juvenile and booked her into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for Solicitation for Murder.

