The government is proposing a series of changes to international registration processes for nurses coming to the UK from overseas, as part of a recently launched consultation. The Department of Health and Social Care, which is running the consultation on behalf of the UK government and devolved administrations, said its aim was to ensure that future registration processes for health professionals outside the UK are “proportionate and streamlined, while continuing to robustly protect patient safety”.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO