Woman who was getaway driver in fatal shooting pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The last of four defendants in the case of shooting that killed a woman and injured others at a New Year’s party in Sioux City has pleaded guilty.

Liliana Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact for serving as the getaway driver for three men who fired a barrage of bullets into a Sioux City after midnight on New Year’s Eve 2020, the Sioux City Journal reported. She had faced trial on felony counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless use of a firearm.

The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others. Police have said Gutierrez drove Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer to the house, where they fired at least 27 shots in the house, then drove them away.

The three men all pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three weapons counts and each must serve at least 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

As part of the plea deal, Gutierrez agreed to a seven-year prison sentence.