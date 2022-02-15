ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Teenager arrested on Valentine’s Day after trying to hire hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend

By Stacie Richard
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNlXS_0eFDkTlY00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A teenager was arrested on Valentine’s Day after attempting to hire a hitman online to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

According to Baton Rouge Police Detectives, the teenager tried to hire a hitman from “rentahitman.com.” An administrator from the website alerted local authorities and reported this incident.

Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop

BRPD arrested the juvenile and booked her into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for Solicitation for Murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitman#Police#Rentahitman Com#Brpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

Woman dies while working at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say. According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified the woman as Jessica James. A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy