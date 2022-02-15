ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit blows Los Angeles out of water in Super Bowl TV ratings

The most-watched Super Bowl in five years was likely the most-watched Super Bowl of all time in Detroit.

Matthew Stafford and the 'Detroit Rams' will have that effect.

With the former face of the Lions pursuing the first ring of his career, Super Bowl LVI drew much higher TV ratings in Detroit than in the Rams' home market of Los Angeles, NBC Sports announced Tuesday . In fact, TV ratings were higher in Detroit than everywhere but Cincinnati, home of Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Cincinnati led 44 metered markets with a 46.1/84 Nielsen rating, just a shade above Detroit at 45.9/79.

Pittsburgh, Columbus and Kansas City rounded out the top five, while LA, which delivered a rating of 36.7/77, failed to crack the top 10.

Per NBC Sports, the Rams’ 23-20 victory averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 112.3 million viewers to rank as the most-watched show since the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

With an average of 99.2 million viewers on NBC, it topped last year's Super Bowl by four percent when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on CBS.

Clearly, Detroit was a big reason why. Imagine if the Lions ever play in the game themselves.

