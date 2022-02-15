ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casting: Quaid, Kwanten, King, Howard, O’Connor

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Boys,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Scream” star Jack Quaid has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next film “Oppenheimer” alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy. The biopic explores...

www.darkhorizons.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Jack Quaid is scaring up a new role. The Scream actor is joining Oppenheimer, the World War II-era biopic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists behind the atomic bomb. Quaid joins a call sheet that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.More from The Hollywood ReporterDane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)'Dune' VFX House DNEG Going Public in $1.7 Billion SPAC DealFlorence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive) Nolan penned the script and is producing with his...
Goldsboro News-Argus

Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr cast in Skeletons In The Closet

Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr are to star in the horror movie 'Skeletons In The Closet'. The pair will lead the new flick from director Lance Kawas, with filming set to get underway in Las Vegas this week. The film tells the story about how the spirit of La...
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Press

Zendaya and Josh O'Connor head Challengers cast

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are set to star in 'Challengers'. The trio are all slated to star in the new romanic drama set in the world of tennis from director Luca Guadagnino. Zendaya's deal for the flick has been sealed while Josh and Mike are still in negotiations.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
CELEBRITIES
People

Scott Eastwood Reveals He Turned Down Suicide Squad Sequels Because of Dad Clint Eastwood's Advice

Scott Eastwood says his dad Clint Eastwood helped him decide not to return for more Suicide Squad films — and it was mostly all about the Benjamins. Scott, 35, starred in 2016's Suicide Squad as Lt. GQ Edwards. According to the actor, Warner Bros. offered him a three-movie deal, including last year's sequel The Suicide Squad, but he turned it down at least in part because "they didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies," he told Insider.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES

