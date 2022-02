Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Equity, an innovator in the financial and real estate space, is announcing the launch of their global real estate-backed NFT platform and marketplace on Algorand. Vesta is the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for real estate-backed NFT assets that allows homeowners to easily leverage and sell a portion of home equity while simultaneously advancing housing affordability, economics, and frictionless investor accessibility to residential real estate.

